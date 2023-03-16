Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

NYT: Russia loses 'epic' tank battle in Vuhledar, 130 vehicles destroyed

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 7:24 pm
NYT: Russia loses 'epic' tank battle in Vuhledar, 130 vehicles destroyedUkrainian soldiers load ammunition to tanks on the front line near the towns of Vuhledar and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to the New York Times article published on March 1, the Ukrainian forces have destroyed at least 130 tanks and armored personnel carriers over a three-week fight in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian officials stated this was the “biggest tank battle of the war so far, and a stinging setback for the Russians,” according to the article.

The article suggests that the lack of expertise, alongside the fact that most of the professional Russian military personnel had been demolished earlier, contributed to such a large-scale defeat. 

Vuhledar remains one of the most crucial targets for Russia in the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk Oblast.

Earlier on Feb. 13, Politico reported that Russia might have lost its entire elite brigade of 5,000 soldiers near Vuhledar. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

