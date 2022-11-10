Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Norway plans to allocate nearly $ 144 million to support Ukraine

November 10, 2022 7:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Norwegian Government is preparing to contribute nearly 1,5 billion Norwegian kroner ($ 144 million) to the British-led International Fund for Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said on Nov. 10.

Earlier, Norway donated 400 million Norwegian kroner (nearly $ 40 million) that were used to acquire drones, drone jamming equipment, and artillery shells.

