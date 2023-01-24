NATO chief Stoltenberg says he's 'confident' of solution on Leopard tanks for Ukraine to be made soon

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Jan. 24, cited by Bloomberg, that he's "confident there will be a solution soon" on supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. "Other NATO allies that have Leopard battle tanks are free to identify those that may be available for Ukraine to make them ready but also to start training the Ukrainian crews," Stoltenberg told reporters at a joint news conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin.

According to Pistorius, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is discussing the provision of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine with partners and could allow their delivery in the next few days.

"I am preparing for a possible decision to send the Leopard tanks and to allow other European and NATO partners to do the same," said Pistorius at the news conference.

At the Jan. 20 Ramstein meeting, Ukraine's allies failed to reach an agreement on supplying German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine due to Germany's reluctance to approve tank deliveries.

Poland, Finland, and other countries are ready to supply German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but they need approval from the German government.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland would supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine even if Germany does not approve the transfer.

Since the beginning of Russia's all-out invasion in February 2022, the German government has been criticized for delaying and blocking arms supplies to Ukraine. Amid pressure from the media, the public, and NATO allies, Germany has increased its arms supplies to Ukraine, but Scholz is still accused of being reluctant to antagonize Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.



