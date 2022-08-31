Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Minister: Ukraine received record foreign aid in August

August 31, 2022
Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko announced on air on Aug. 30 that Ukraine received a record-breaking $4.6 billion of foreign aid in August, Interfax reports. Of those, the U.S. provided $3 billion in grant funds through the World Bank. Marchenko adds that Ukraine expects to receive an estimated $30 billion of foreign aid by the end of the year, $17 billion of which has already been received.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
