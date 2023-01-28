Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, January 28, 2023

Minister: Spain to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine in Spring

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 28, 2023 12:56 am
Spain will send German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, set to arrive in Spring, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said.

Robles said that Leopard 2 tanks stationed at the Spanish Zaragoza military base would be sent to Ukraine but did not specify the exact number of tanks Ukraine would get, Spanish Rtve reported

"It's not only about sending tanks, but also about crew training and maintenance," Robles said during a visit to the Spanish military stationed in Latvia as part of a NATO deployment. 

The announcement comes a day after Germany confirmed it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after months of delay as well as green light other countries to send their Leopards to Kyiv. 

On Jan. 26, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Leopard 2 battle tanks promised for Ukraine by Germany will arrive in the country at the end of March or the start of April. 

Meanwhile, Poland may deliver its Leopard tanks "within a few weeks," according to Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz.

