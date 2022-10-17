Michel: Russian strikes on Ukraine show Kremlin’s ‘growing desperation'
This item is part of our running news digest
October 10, 2022 11:45 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
European Council President Charles Michel said he condemned the “horrific and unacceptable strikes” that Russia conducted across Ukraine on Oct. 10, reported European Pravda newspaper. “The indiscriminate targeting of civilians is a war crime,” Michel said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.