Saturday, December 24, 2022

Media: Writer Volodymyr Vakulenko killed during Russian occupation

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 29, 2022 2:20 am
Ukrainian children’s writer Volodymyr Vakulenko was allegedly killed during the Russian occupation of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, which was liberated in September, Suspilne media outlet reported citing the results of a DNA examination that the journalists have seen.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office reported in April that the writer was abducted by Russian forces in the village of Kapytolivka near Izium.

