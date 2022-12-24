Media: Writer Volodymyr Vakulenko killed during Russian occupation
November 29, 2022 2:20 am
Ukrainian children’s writer Volodymyr Vakulenko was allegedly killed during the Russian occupation of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, which was liberated in September, Suspilne media outlet reported citing the results of a DNA examination that the journalists have seen.
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office reported in April that the writer was abducted by Russian forces in the village of Kapytolivka near Izium.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.