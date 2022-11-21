Support us
Monday, November 21, 2022

Media: Polish prosecutors won't allow Ukraine to join investigation of Przewodow blast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 12:09 pm
Polish Prosecutor’s Office will not agree to include the Ukrainian side in the investigation of the rocket explosion in the town of Przewodow, Polish media outlet Rzeczpospolita reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. 

“There is no such legal possibility, and it would be against the procedures, not to mention the interest of the investigation, in which all possible versions are examined, including that a Ukrainian air defense missile could have fallen,” one of the sources said, according to the report.

Earlier on Nov. 18, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukrainian experts were already working on the explosion site and added that he was grateful to Poland for giving them access.

According to Rzeczpospolita sources, however, Ukrainian investigators didn’t perform any procedural activities on the site because it’s against the law — they were just able to see the place.

Ukraine’s full participation would be possible through the international investigative commission, which has not been set up, Rzeczpospolita wrote.

On Nov. 15, during a massive nationwide Russian attack against Ukraine, an explosion killed two people in the Polish village of Przewodow, about six kilometers west of the Ukrainian border.

According to Jakub Kumoch, head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, the Polish-American investigation team found evidence it had been a Ukrainian air defense missile, which was used to shoot down a Russian rocket but missed the target and fell in Przewodow.

Ukraine denied the allegations and requested access to the investigation.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
