Media: French court arrests Ukrainian billionaire Zhevago, considers extradition.

A French court on Dec. 28 placed Ukrainian businessman and former lawmaker Kostiantyn Zhevago under arrest until it decides on Ukraine’s request to extradite the billionaire, Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 29, citing Ukraine's State Investigation Bureau.

The French authorities detained Zhevago at the Courchevel ski resort at the request of the State Investigation Bureau on Dec. 27.

In 2019 the fugitive businessman was charged for allegedly embezzling $113 million from Finance & Credit Bank, which he used to own.

In 2021, Zhevago, a member of Ukraine’s parliament from 1998 to 2019, was put on the Interpol wanted list.