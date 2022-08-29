Mayor: Russian shelling of Enerhodar injures 10 people
August 29, 2022 11:18 am
Russian troops shelled the occupied town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant is located, on Aug. 28, according to Enerhodar’s mayor Dmytro Orlov. Ten locals “received numerous shrapnel wounds” as a result of the shelling and two of them were hospitalized, Orlov said.
