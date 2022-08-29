Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMayor: Russian shelling of Enerhodar injures 10 people

August 29, 2022 11:18 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian troops shelled the occupied town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant is located, on Aug. 28, according to Enerhodar’s mayor Dmytro Orlov. Ten locals “received numerous shrapnel wounds” as a result of the shelling and two of them were hospitalized, Orlov said.

