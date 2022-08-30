Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 31, 2022 1:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A fire broke out after the shelling in the central Kyivsky district, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported early on Aug. 30. According to preliminary information, two people were injured, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
