Mayor: Russian forces strike residential building in central Kharkiv, injuring 2
August 31, 2022 1:07 am
A fire broke out after the shelling in the central Kyivsky district, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported early on Aug. 30. According to preliminary information, two people were injured, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced.
