Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 13, 2022

externalMayor: Russian forces damaged, destroyed over 3,000 residential buildings in Irpin, Kyiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

August 13, 2022 8:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said an expert commission examined 95% of the city’s infrastructure and determined that 3,247 residential buildings have been affected. Markushyn noted that local authorities are working to attract domestic and international funding for the repair and reconstruction of damaged and destroyed infrastructure.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok