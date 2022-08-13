Mayor: Russian forces damaged, destroyed over 3,000 residential buildings in Irpin, Kyiv Oblast
August 13, 2022
Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said an expert commission examined 95% of the city’s infrastructure and determined that 3,247 residential buildings have been affected. Markushyn noted that local authorities are working to attract domestic and international funding for the repair and reconstruction of damaged and destroyed infrastructure.