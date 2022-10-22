Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMayor: Russian attacks on Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, damage 12 residential buildings.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 22, 2022 11:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said on Oct. 22 that rescuers are working at the scenes. Earlier, he reported that a Russian missile strike destroyed an energy facility in Lutsk, without specifying what facility he was referring to.

