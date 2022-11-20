Mayor: Rivne shopping malls evacuated over bomb threats
November 20, 2022 3:15 pm
Rivne authorities received anonymous tips on Nov. 20 about the alleged presence of explosive devices at shopping malls in the city, Rivne Mayor Oleksandr Tretiak reported on Nov. 20. Emergency services and law enforcement were dispatched, but Tretiak said the situation is under control.
