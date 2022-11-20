Support us
Sunday, November 20, 2022

Mayor: Rivne shopping malls evacuated over bomb threats

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 20, 2022 3:15 pm
Rivne authorities received anonymous tips on Nov. 20 about the alleged presence of explosive devices at shopping malls in the city, Rivne Mayor Oleksandr Tretiak reported on Nov. 20. Emergency services and law enforcement were dispatched, but Tretiak said the situation is under control.

