Mayor: Explosions heard in Melitopol on Aug. 28
August 29, 2022 1:58 am
City Mayor Ivan Fedorov reports that Russian forces are allegedly attempting to shoot down a Ukrainian drone in the northern part of temporarily occupied Melitopol.
