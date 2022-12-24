Loud explosion heard in Dnipro on Dec. 2
December 2, 2022 2:47 pm
The sound of a loud explosion was heard in Dnipro at around 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 2, according to our journalist in the city.
The air raid alert went on after the explosion. Local Telegram channels shared photos of smoke rising in an unidentified location in the city.
