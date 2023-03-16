Local official: Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages civilian infrastructure

Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district and the Marhanets city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging local civilian infrastructure on Feb. 18, 2023, according to Mykola Lukashuk, the chair of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council. (Mykola Lukashuk/Telegram)

Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district and the Marhanets city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the evening of Feb. 18, according to Mykola Lukashuk, the chair of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council.

The shelling damaged a medical institution, two education buildings, a law bureau, close to a dozen residential buildings, and the electrical grid, the official said. There were no casualties, according to Lukashuk.

"The atrocities of the Russian army committed by the occupiers in Ukraine will not go unpunished. Anyone who gave and executed criminal orders will be held accountable," Lukashuk said.

