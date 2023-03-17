Latvian Prime Minister visits Kyiv, meets with Ukrainian officials

President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in Kyiv on March 16. (Photo: President's Office)

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 16 in Kyiv, according to the president's office.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Kariņš for the newly approved military defense package provided by the Latvian government, highlighting that the total aid commitment from Latvia has reached 1% of its GDP since the start of the full-scale invasion.

During their meeting, both Zelensky and Kariņš delved into discussions regarding the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius and Latvia's steadfast support for Ukraine's ongoing EU membership.

Additionally, President Zelensky underscored Latvia's proactive involvement in developing legal mechanisms aimed at prosecuting Russian war criminals and ensuring post-war reparations.

Kariņš also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, during his time in Kyiv.

According to Shmyhal, discussions between the two centered on the establishment of new logistics routes and fortifying trade and economic relations. Additionally, they addressed plans for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction efforts.