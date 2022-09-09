Kyiv School of Economics: Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused direct damages worth over $114 billion.
September 9, 2022 2:25 am
According to the KSE, the total cost of damages to infrastructure has reached $114.5 billion, requiring at least $197.8 billion for the recovery.
