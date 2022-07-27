Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

Kyiv Independent defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko inspires custom-designed LEGO figurines

July 22, 2022 6:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Kyiv Independent defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko inspires custom-designed LEGO figurinesA LEGO figurine of a Ukrainian journalist inspired by the Kyiv Independent senior defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko. (Andrew Becraft)

Andrew Becraft, the founder of the Brothers Brick LEGO news website, created a LEGO figurine of a Ukrainian journalist inspired by the Kyiv Independent senior defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko. Journalists on the front line, bringing the world truth about Russia’s war against Ukraine, are heroes, Becraft said. 

The Brothers Brick dedicated the series to soldiers who defended Azovstal, including the commander of Azov garrison Denys Prokopenko, his deputy Sviatoslav Palamar, and Azov’s Chief of Staff Bohdan Krotevych. The company also made figurines of Ukrainian paramedics.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok