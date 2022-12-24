Kyiv authorities: 130,000 Kyiv residents remain without electricity

Kyiv city administration said on Nov. 26 that as of 9:30 a.m., water supply had been fully restored in all areas of the capital while works to resume electricity and heat supply are ongoing following Russia's Nov. 23 large-scale strike that caused massive blackouts in all Ukrainian regions.

"All restoration work is scheduled to be completed within 24 hours," the capital's administration said.

In total, on Nov. 23, Russia launched 70 missiles at Ukraine, and 51 of them were downed, Air Force said. Russia had launched Kh-101, Kh-555, Kalibr cruise missiles, and Lancet drones.