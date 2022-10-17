Kuleba slams Putin's appeasers, calls him a terrorist following major bombardment across Ukraine
October 10, 2022 11:12 am
Following multiple Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 10, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “a terrorist who talks with missiles.”
"Putin’s only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down. This is also his response to all appeasers who want to talk with him about peace," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
