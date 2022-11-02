Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Kubrakov: Grain initiative continues, 8 vessels expected to pass on Nov. 3

November 2, 2022 2:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that eight vessels with agricultural products are expected to pass through the grain corridor on Nov. 3 under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was co-brokered by the UN and Turkey. 

On Oct. 29, Russia announced that it suspends participation for an "indefinite period" in the grain deal which was aimed to make sure agricultural products made in Ukraine can reach global markets. Turkey, Ukraine and the UN have agreed there will be no movement of ships on Nov. 2. 

