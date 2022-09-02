ISW: Ukraine continues Kherson counteroffensive
September 2, 2022 8:54 am
According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine continues targeting Russian logistics and communication centers to support its counteroffensive. The ISW also reports that while President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to occupy the entire Donetsk Oblast by Sept. 15, it remains an unrealistic goal.
