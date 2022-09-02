Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalISW: Ukraine continues Kherson counteroffensive

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 8:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine continues targeting Russian logistics and communication centers to support its counteroffensive. The ISW also reports that while President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to occupy the entire Donetsk Oblast by Sept. 15, it remains an unrealistic goal.

