Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

ISW: Putin may still be looking to redirect blame for recent Russian military failures in Kharkiv Oblast

October 4, 2022 6:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update that Russian news outlet RBK reported on Oct. 3 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had replaced Colonel-General Alexander Zhuravlev with Lieutenant-General Roman Berdnikov as commander of the Western Military District, whose units had mainly been operating in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast. 

The ISW said, however, that "Zhuravlev has not been seen for some time, and that Putin has cycled through two commanders of Western Military District units in two weeks." 

As the ISW previously reported, "Western Military District units have been operating in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, but without a clear commander." 

Assigning a new face to the Western Military District may be an attempt on Putin's part to redirect the increasing anger for Russian losses in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as an attempt to deflect criticism of Colonel General Alexander Lapin, commander of the Central Military District, over recent Russian failures around Lyman.

In the ISW's view, Putin could look to shift the blame for any future Russian losses in Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts to Berdnikov. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok