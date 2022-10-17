Israel to treat 20 wounded Ukrainian soldiers
September 26, 2022 6:20 am
Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky reported on Sept. 25 that Israel will accept 20 wounded Ukrainian service members for medical treatment. “The treatment includes prosthetics and rehabilitation,” he said.
