Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 25 settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 21, 2022 7:39 am
In their Dec. 20 update, the General Staff reported that Russia’s army launched five missiles, 16 airstrikes and over 60 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the past day. Civilians were injured in the cities of Kherson, Kostiantynivka and Vovchansk, and civilian infrastructure was heavily damaged. Ukraine's forces conducted 10 strikes on areas of Russian concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 12 strikes on the positions of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Masiutivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Pidkuichansk, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamianske, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vodyane, Pisky, Nevelske, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

