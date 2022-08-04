Institute for the Study of War: Unconfirmed reports suggest Iran may have sent drones to Russia
August 3, 2022 7:08 am
The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 2 that unofficial Iranian sources suggest that Iran may have sent UAVs, pilots, and technicians to train for the use of Russian Su-35 aircraft. This information is not confirmed. The ISW also reported that Russian forces have conducted unsuccessful operations north of Kharkiv and that ground attacks northwest of Sloviansk and Siversk are “limited.”