Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Unconfirmed reports suggest Iran may have sent drones to Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

August 3, 2022 7:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 2 that unofficial Iranian sources suggest that Iran may have sent UAVs, pilots, and technicians to train for the use of Russian Su-35 aircraft. This information is not confirmed. The ISW also reported that Russian forces have conducted unsuccessful operations north of Kharkiv and that ground attacks northwest of Sloviansk and Siversk are “limited.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok