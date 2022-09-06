IAEA says Russian military equipment present inside Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, calls for safe zone.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 6, 2022 6:31 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The International Atomic Energy Agency observed the presence of Russian military personnel, vehicles, and equipment at various places inside the plant's territory. "There is an urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident arising from physical damage caused by military means,” the IAEA said in a statement.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.