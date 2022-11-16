Support us
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Hungarian FM: Russian oil shipments resume via Druzhba pipeline

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 6:57 pm
Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the pipeline had still been operating at low pressure during the “temporary suspension.” “For the time being, this is at low pressure in this phase, but technical works are underway in order to allow shipments to resume at usual full pressure,” Szijjarto said. Oil supply to Slovakia has also resumed via the pipeline. On Nov. 15, Hungarian oil company MOL said it was notified by Ukraine that oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary had been “temporarily suspended.” MOL was reportedly told that the suspension was due to technical difficulties amid Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

