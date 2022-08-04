Governor: UNHCR to provide assistance to IDPs in Odesa
This item is part of our running news digest
August 3, 2022 4:51 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko, an agreement was reached with the UN’s refugee agency to provide financial assistance and carry out housing repairs for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Odesa. Vulnerable populations are eligible for Hr 2,200 ($59) per month for three months. Nearly 93,000 IDPs are reportedly registered in Odesa Oblast, although the number is thought to be higher.