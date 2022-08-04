Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: UNHCR to provide assistance to IDPs in Odesa

August 3, 2022 4:51 am
According to Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko, an agreement was reached with the UN’s refugee agency to provide financial assistance and carry out housing repairs for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Odesa. Vulnerable populations are eligible for Hr 2,200 ($59) per month for three months. Nearly 93,000 IDPs are reportedly registered in Odesa Oblast, although the number is thought to be higher.

