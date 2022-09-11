Governor: Ukrainian partisans raise flag over Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast
September 11, 2022 12:41 pm
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said there are also reports that Russian proxies in communities of Luhansk Oblast occupied in 2014 are fleeing.
