Governor: Russia’s attacks kill 5 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 29

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, five people were killed in the settlements of Antonivka, Pervomaiske, Druzhba, Klishchiivka, and Yelyzavetivka on Oct. 29.

Eight people were injured in Donetsk Oblast on the same day, Kyrylenko reported.

Also on Oct. 29, five bodies of killed civilians were found in recently liberated Korovii Yar, Sviatohirsk, and Lyman, Kyrylenko said.