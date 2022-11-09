Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russian troops in Luhansk Oblast "afraid" to store ammo in warehouses

November 9, 2022 11:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Residents of occupied Alchevsk have been spotting a lot of Russian trucks with ammunition, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai Serhiy Haidai. Russian forces are "afraid" to store it in warehouses due to Ukraine's attacks, Haidai said.

"At night, (Russians) load the ammo from those trucks into smaller vehicles and deliver it to the front line," he said.

On Nov. 6, Ukraine's Air Force attacked seven Russian positions in Luhansk Oblast, according to Haidai. The Ukrainian military hit six sites with Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as a Russian air defense site in the occupied region.

