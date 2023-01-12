Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, January 12, 2023

Governor: Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast kills 1 on Jan. 12.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 12, 2023 5:02 pm
Russian forces opened fire on the village of Yantarne, not far from the city of Kherson, hitting a residential house on Jan. 12, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported

The attack killed a 27-year-old man and injured a 47-year-old woman, Yanushevych said.

Earlier in the day, the governor reported that Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 90 times over the past day, killing one person and injuring five more.

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation. 

