Governor: Russian shelling kills 1, injures 1 in Kharkiv Oblast
September 12, 2022 2:05 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russia’s attack on the critical infrastructure in Kharkiv killed a man. Rescuers are still searching for people. Emergency medical workers also hospitalized a 35-year-old man with a blast injury in the Chuhuiv district, located in Kharkiv Oblast, Syniehubov reported.
