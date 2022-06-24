Governor: Russian occupiers kill 6-year-old child in Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 13, 2022 1:06 am
Governor Serhiy Haidai said the kid died as a result of the shelling of the city.
