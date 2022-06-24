Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalGovernor: Russian occupiers kill 6-year-old child in Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 13, 2022 1:06 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Governor Serhiy Haidai said the kid died as a result of the shelling of the city.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok