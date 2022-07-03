Governor: Russian forces shell therapeutic boarding school in Sumy Oblast, casualties reported
July 4, 2022 2:00 am
Three people were injured due to Russian shelling of a therapeutic boarding school in Sumy’s Bilopilsky District, according to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky. The school’s administration building and dormitory were destroyed, and those residing at the school were taken to a hospital.