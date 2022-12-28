Governor: Russian forces shell border communities in Sumy Oblast
December 28, 2022 3:50 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian troops targeted three of the region's communities, including Seredyno-Buda, Shelyhyne and Esman on Dec. 27. The Russian forces used mortar and artillery. One private residence was destroyed, but its residents managed to take shelter. No casualties were reported, according to Zhyvytskyi.
