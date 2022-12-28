Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Governor: Russian forces shell border communities in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 28, 2022 3:50 am
Share

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian troops targeted three of the region's communities, including Seredyno-Buda, Shelyhyne and Esman on Dec. 27. The Russian forces used mortar and artillery. One private residence was destroyed, but its residents managed to take shelter. No casualties were reported, according to Zhyvytskyi. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK