externalGovernor: Russian forces fire at Sumy Oblast 32 times

This item is part of our running news digest

August 25, 2022 12:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that on Aug. 24, Russian forces attacked the communities of Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, and Bilopillia. No casualties or destruction were reported.

