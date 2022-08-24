Governor: Russian forces fire at Sumy Oblast 32 times
August 25, 2022 12:39 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that on Aug. 24, Russian forces attacked the communities of Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, and Bilopillia. No casualties or destruction were reported.
