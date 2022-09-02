Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Russian forces attack Sumy region

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 3:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reports that Russian troops struck the region seven times, damaging two civilian cars, a garage and a residential building. No casualties have been reported.

