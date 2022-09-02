Governor: Russian forces attack Sumy region
September 2, 2022 3:45 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reports that Russian troops struck the region seven times, damaging two civilian cars, a garage and a residential building. No casualties have been reported.
