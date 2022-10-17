Governor: Russia fires over 50 rounds at Sumy Oblast on Oct. 16

According to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Russian forces used Grad multiple rocket launchers and mortars to fire at the Velyka Pysarivka community. Two Russian helicopters also launched 20 rockets on the outskirts of one of the villages in the Velyka Pysarivka.

Russia also attacked the Bilopillia community with mortars and Krasnopillia with machine guns, Zhyvytskyi added.

No casualties were reported, but Russian shelling damaged an agricultural facility in the community of Velyka Pysarivka and critical infrastructure in Bilopillia.