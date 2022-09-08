Governor: Russia amasses forces in Donetsk Oblast, tries to capture Bakhmut
September 8, 2022 2:05 pm
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said in a televised interview on Sept. 8 that Russia is focusing on trying to seize Bakhmut. As a result, Russian efforts have reportedly eased by comparison in Luhansk Oblast.
