September 8, 2022 2:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said in a televised interview on Sept. 8 that Russia is focusing on trying to seize Bakhmut. As a result, Russian efforts have reportedly eased by comparison in Luhansk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
