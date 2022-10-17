Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: 1 person killed, 1 injured in Russian attack on hospital in Kharkiv Oblast.

October 3, 2022 7:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Oct. 3 that the hospital building in the Kupiansk district was almost completely destroyed as a result of the attack.

