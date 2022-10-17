Governor: 1 person killed, 1 injured in Russian attack on hospital in Kharkiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 3, 2022 7:32 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Oct. 3 that the hospital building in the Kupiansk district was almost completely destroyed as a result of the attack.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.