Germany refuses to send Fuchs armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.
July 7, 2022 3:31 pm
Citing Germany's security interests, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has rejected the earlier proposal from the Christian Democratic Union political party regarding the delivery of armored vehicles. Lambrecht told the German Press Agency on July 7 that "we support Ukraine with everything that is possible and responsible," but Germany needs to be able to have the ability to defend itself.