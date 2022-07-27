Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGermany increases support for demining efforts, war crimes investigations

July 26, 2022 4:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy discussed the additional support during German Minister of the Interior and Community Nancy Faeser’s visit to Ukraine on July 25. The increased support will span the investigations of war crimes, cyber crimes and demining efforts on the territories previously subjected to military activities. The German delegation got to witness the demining efforts already underway in the destroyed towns in Kyiv Oblast and at the Antonov airport.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
