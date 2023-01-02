Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 2, 2023

German reporter injured while covering war in Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 3, 2023 12:12 am
Share

German newspaper Bild's editor-in-chief Johannes Boie reported on Jan. 2 that Bild reporter Björn Stritzel had been injured while covering the war in Ukraine. 

Boie said that the journalist was safe and the injury was “not too bad.”

“However, this is a reminder of all the hardship reporters in Ukraine are going through, to tell the truth,” he said.

Stritzel said his forehead had been cut “most likely by a glass splinter” when he was having dinner.

“Was having dinner when the blast happened (not quite sure about the ordnance, haven’t found any debris yet),” he wrote on Twitter.

The journalist didn’t specify where exactly in Ukraine he was.

On Dec. 31, a journalist from Japan was hospitalized in Kyiv after being injured in Russia’s missile strike on the city.

The International Federation of Journalists reported on Dec. 9 that 12 journalists had been killed in Ukraine while covering Russia’s full-scale invasion, which made it “the most dangerous country for journalists in 2022.” 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK