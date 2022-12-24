Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukrainian troops repel attacks near 6 settlements.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 3, 2022 1:31 pm
Share

The Ukrainian military repelled attacks near six towns and villages in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a morning briefing. 

The settlements that came under attack were Soledar, Opytne, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast. 

The General Staff also said that Russian forces are still attacking Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, suffering heavy losses. 

Nationwide, Russia launched five missile strikes and 27 airstrikes against Ukraine over the past day, according to the report.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK