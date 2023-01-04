Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks near 10 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 4, 2023 7:44 am
Over the past day, the Ukrainian army repelled Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Pobeda and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces also reported that Russia launched seven missiles, 18 air strikes and over 85 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast's Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit two Russian command points, five personnel concentration areas, an ammunition depot and a drone control point. 

The Ukrainian military also confirmed that their Jan. 2 attack in the areas of Tokmak, Melitopol, Berdiansk, Polohy and Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia region resulted in Russia's losing two ammunition depots. At least 10 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed in the same attack. According to the Ukrainian military, there were at least 260 soldiers killed and wounded. They didn't specify the exact number. 

The information could not be independently verified at the time of the publication. 


