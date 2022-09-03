General Staff: Ukraine’s military repels Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast.
September 3, 2022 6:59 pm
General Staff reported on Sept. 3 that Russian forces are storming the front line near Bakhmut and Avdiivka using anti-aircraft weapons as artillery. Ukraine’s military repelled Russian attacks near Dolyna, Soledar, Novobakhmutivka, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiivka, and Mariinka.
